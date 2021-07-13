Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks Pick Up Combined 5 Emmy Nominations

✖

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks both earned nominations from this year's Emmy Awards. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three, which will soon release on Blu-ray and DVD, earned four nominations in total: Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode. That's the same number of nominations Discovery earned for its second season, up from two nominations for its first season. Star Trek: Lower Decks' first season earned one nomination in the Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) category.

Two of Star Trek: Discovery's nominations -- Prosthetic Makeup and Sound Editing -- are for the season premiere episode "That Hope Is You, Part 1." The Non-Prosthetic award nomination is for Discovery's jaunt into the Mirror Universe in "Terra Firma, Part 2." The Special Visual Effects nomination is for the episode "Su'kal" (you can see an exclusive deleted scene from that episode here). Star Trek: Lower Decks' Sound Editing nomination is for the season finale episode "No Small Parts."

Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks are already set to return for new seasons on Paramount+. Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season on August 12th. Star Trek: Discovery is nearing the end of production on its fourth season and already released a trailer for its return.

After following Commander Burnham into a wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks earning Emmy Award nominations? Let us know in the comments. Both shows are streaming now on Paramount+.