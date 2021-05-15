Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Writing Finished

✖

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery should go ahead and get excited because the writing for Season 4 is done. Michelle Paradise sounds glad about the writers’ accomplishment in her post on Twitter. She wrote, “A long journey to type these words. But here they are… #StarTrekDiscovery.” it’s been a little while since the teaser trailer for the upcoming season dropped at First Contact Day, but the hype hasn’t stopped building yet. Discovery has really come into its own over the most recent season and the creative team is looking to carry on that momentum. Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew is up against a new challenge in Season 4. People from all across the spectrum will be feeling the presence of this new force from the Federation to places we haven’t even seen yet.

Season 3 saw Burnham become Discovery's captain. ComicBook.com previously spoke to co-showrunner Paradise about how that move relates to this story approaching the legacy of Star Trek.

A long journey to type these words. But here they are... #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/TAy3gShQQH — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) May 15, 2021

"In some ways, yes, and in some ways, no," she began. Burnham, it feels like when you cast someone like Sonequa [Martin-Green] in the Number One role, you're just waiting for the day when she's going to take the captain seat. And we knew going into season three that that's where we wanted to take her at the very end of the season. But I think being captain, in some ways you don't answer to people in the same way, but in some ways, you still have to answer to people. And so I think what's exciting for the Burnham character is that season three takes her on this journey from essentially rejecting the chair in episode three, when she and Saru are having that conversation, to taking it at the end of 13.”

"And then the question of, 'Now, what?' She's grown in many ways over the course of these three seasons and in new ways over the course of season three, and what does that mean for her now? And how can she continue to grow moving forward, even as she's a captain? Those are the things that we get to explore now moving forward that I'm super excited about."

Star Trek: Discovery is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the series to Netflix in 190 countries. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. CBS Studios handles production of the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

