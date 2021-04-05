Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

✖

Paramount+ today announced season two of the half-hour animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on Thursday, August 12th. The new teaser trailer for the season revealed the date after series creator Mike McMahan introduced it following the "Second Contact" panel during today's First Contact Day celebration. The trailer shows the U.S.S. Cerritos's crew -- Ensigns Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford-- all hanging out but missing Boimler, who took a new assignment aboard the U.S.S. Titan under Captain Riker's command. You can watch the trailer below. Paramount+ also announced that it renewed the series for its third season of 10 episodes.

If you missed the "Second Contact" panel, the free First Contact Day virtual panels become available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET. Previous panels revealed the first trailers for Star Trek: Picard Season Two and Star Trek: Discovery Season Four.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often while many sci-fi anomalies are rocking the ship. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm, produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers. Mike McMahan is the series creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the series's animation studio.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two premiers on Paramount+ on August 12th.