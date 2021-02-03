Star Trek: Discovery's Michael Burnham Leads the Group in New Paramount+ Promo

✖

Not to be outdone by her brother, Star Trek: Discovery's Michael Burnham -- the new captain of the USS Discovery -- leads the expedition to the summit of Paramount Mountain in the latest promo for Paramount+. In the video, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) leads a group of other stars from across ViacomCBS properties towards an ice bridge. Testing the path forward, she encourages the group to lose weight. Reno 911! 's Lt. Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is more than happy to oblige by taking off his shirt but ultimately this leads to him being cut from the team. You can watch the ad for yourself below.

CBS All Access, the current home of Star Trek: Discovery, will become Paramount+ in March. Paramount+ will also be the home to spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock, both featured in the first Paramount+ promo -- Star Trek: Picard, which is close to beginning production on its second season, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently filming its fourth season, which sees Burnham taking command of Discovery for a new mission in the 32nd century. During a recent Deadline panel, co-creator and co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman hinted at the challenges that await the Discovery crew, including a new kind of villain, in the coming season.

"The Federation is coming back together, but it's not fully back together," Kurtzman said. "And so the continued mission of bringing other worlds in and meeting the criteria and standards of what it means to be a member of the Federation but also not to rob other cultures of their identity is something that we'll explore."

He also teased, "We're actually exploring—we're diving deep into science—in the fourth season, in a kind of new and interesting way. There have been many kinds of villains over the course of Star Trek. What happens when the villain is not actually any kind of living, breathing entity, but something else? How do you solve that problem?"

Paramount+ is launching as the new streaming destination for all ViacomCBS brands across its various networks. Those include CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release announcing the rebranding in September 2020. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Paramount+ launches on March 4th.