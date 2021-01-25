Paramount+ Officially Debuts First Look and Release Date, Replacing CBS All Access

The new streaming service Paramount+ made its debut during the AFC Championship on CBS, showing fans the look at all of the movies, TV shows, sports, and news in the works. After the merger between Viacom and CBS, the established CBS All Access will soon transform into Paramount+, providing a lot of the live content including sports and news from CBS networks with the established movies, TV shows, and more from brands including MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

Last year, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish teased the big change coming to the rebranded streaming service. Now we have a better idea of what fans could expect, including a slate of original content.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

ViacomCBS revealed this slate of new series in the works for Paramount+:

The Offer, a scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora and The Player). Ruddy will also serve as executive producer, and Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) will executive produce and be a writer on the series.

Lioness, a spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series Behind the Music entitled MTV's Behind the Music - Top 40, which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

The service is also developing a revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+ from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

Paramount+ is making its debut later this year.