Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Debuts New Posters

Star Trek: Discovery's long-awaited fifth and final season is finally debuting on Paramount+ next month after a long hiatus. The trailer for the upcoming episodes was released last month, and fans of the franchise have been eager to see more. Today, new posters were released in honor of the final season, and they're sure to get every fan of the series extra hyped.

"The final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will be commemorated with five pieces of art, including the previously released key art, honoring the five seasons of the groundbreaking series that marked the return of STAR TREK to television. Four new pieces of art were released today, joining the art released in February, featuring the full cast," Paramount shared in a press release. "The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there. Are you ready?" they added on Instagram. You can view the five posters in the post below:

When Does Star Trek: Discovery Return?

Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 4th on Paramount+. The first two episodes of the show's final 10-episode season will be released at the same time followed by weekly episode drops on Thursdays. You can read a description of the season below:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

The season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Martin-Green recently teased that, "There's a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5." She added that there will be "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Trek: Discovery.