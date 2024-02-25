Star Trek's Patrick Stewart to Receive Television Showperson of the Year Award

When it comes to the world of entertainment, Patrick Stewart is one of the most iconic actors to ever grace the screen. Stewart is best known for playing Captain Picard in Star Trek and Professor X in X-Men, which are both roles he's reprised in recent projects. Over the years, Stewart has starred in many television programs ranging from Star Trek: The Next Generation to Star Trek: Picard in addition to having guest roles in shows like Fraiser and Extras. Earlier this week, it was announced that Stewart would be honored for his work in television, which spans over many decades. According to Deadline, the ICG Publicists Guild is set to honor Stewart with the 2024 Television Showperson of the Year Award.

"We are honored to celebrate Stewart's venerable career, including the recently-completed final season of CBS Studios/Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, in which he reprised his signature role, first appearing in 1987, in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation," Publicists Award Chairs Tim Menke & Sheryl Main said in a joint statement.

Stewart will receive the award at the 61st Annual ICG Publicist Awards luncheon at on March 8th.

Previous winners the award include Norman Lear, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling, and Bob Hope.

Will Patrick Stewart Play Picard Again?

Stewart recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and talked about some of his biggest roles, including Captain Picard. Stewart first played the character in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, and recently reprised the role in Star Trek: Picard. The show's third and final season recently came to an end, but Stewart's days in the franchise may not be over. While speaking with Josh Horowitz, Stewart revealed he's supposed to be getting a new Star Trek script.

"After we finished recording our seven seasons of Next Generation, we made four movies, one after the other. Star Trek movies of varying qualities, the best one being the one directed by Jonathan Frakes [Star Trek: First Contact], who was one of the people who had the most influence on me, on the show, because of his experience and his understanding of the complexities and how bringing different qualities on to the stage floor was very, very important. Diversity, you know, and change," Stewart explained.

"So it's an ongoing procedure for me, and I heard only last night about a script that is being written but written specifically with the actor Patrick to play in it and I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so, and I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material," he added.

In an interview with Wired last year, Stewart spoke about his new memoir, Making It So, and the actor revealed he wanted to make one more Star Trek movie.

Congrats to Patrick Stewart on his 2024 Television Showperson of the Year Award.