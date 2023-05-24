Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Offers First Look at Lower Decks Character in Live-Action

The new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 trailer has revealed the first official look at the crossover episode guest starring the Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome from Star Trek: Lower Decks, who will reprise their characters, Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner, in live-action for the first time. The trailer even sees Boiimler (purple hair and all) fumbling over his words after Spock (Ethan Peck) offers his signature Vulcan salute. The special crossover episode of Star Trek; Strange New Worlds Season 2 will also animated scenes. He episode was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor/director Jonathan Frakes, his 30th episode of Star Trek as a director, who has said that the crossover episode is something new for him since it is his first time directing comedy.

"Oh god, it's so good," Frakes told SFX. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on Strange New Worlds. They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really Roger Rabbit because what happens is these guys come over and they're humans and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on Strange New Worlds to play more broadly. Anson's a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca. It encouraged Ethan and everyone, there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15th. The Lower Decks crossover offers the opportunity for comedy, but star Anson Mount, who plays Capt. Christopher Pike previously hinted that it won't be all fun and games for the Enterprise crew, building on the moral grayness of the show's first season finale, "A Quality of Mercy."

"Well, you'll have to see where we take that," Mount said while helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in European markets. "Because some of those themes go on in the second season and really asking those exact questions that you were just asking. Is it possible that intelligence can be so completely ripped apart from any sense of communication or idealism? That, is there such a thing as a monster? Is that really possible? So yeah, we go down that exact road."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Lower Decks' first three seasons are streaming on Paramount+, and its fourth season is expected to debut this summer.