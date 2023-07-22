Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Season 2 Musical Episode, Releases Lower Decks Crossover Early

Paramount+ brought some surprising Star Trek: Strange New Worlds news to the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have the Star Trek franchise's first-ever musical episode. A trailer for the musical episode, which is titled "Subspace Rhapsody," also debuted during the presentation. You can watch it below. It features the "Subspace Rhapsody" version of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' main title theme. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode features music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and the episode's soundtrack is already available to pre-save on streaming music services here. "Subspace Rhapsody" is the ninth and penultimate episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season and will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount also announced that following the advance screening of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 7, "Those Old Scientists" during the Hall H panel, the highly anticipated crossover between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be made available to stream early on Paramount+. The episode will debut today at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets exclusively on the service. The updated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 release schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 22 – Episode 207, "Those Old Scientists"

Thursday, July 27 – Episode 208, "Under the Cloak of War"

Thursday, August 3 – Episode 209, "Subspace Rhapsody"

Thursday, August 10 – Episode 210 (Season Finale), "Hegemony"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

(Photo: Paramount+)

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.