Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer Released

Paramount+ is having a massive Star Trek day today at San Diego Comic-Con, and they're giving us a bunch of new looks at all of their upcoming projects. We've already gotten the first clip from the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, and now they're giving us a new look at another series. Star Trek: Lower Decks is getting ready to release a brand new season, and during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we got to see a brand new trailer for their upcoming fourth season. In the trailer, we get to see what the Star Trek: Lower Decks crew has been up to since we last saw them.

You can check out the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 trailer below!

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks about?

Paramount+ describes the animated series as follows, "Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that follows the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380."

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast features the "lower decks" crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Lower Decks. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is Star Trek: Lower Decks' animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Season 4 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ this summer. Paramount+ has even renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks for an upcoming fifth season.

What do you think about the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4? Are you excited to see the series when it arrives later this summer? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!