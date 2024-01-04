Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Reveals He's Supposed to Receive a New Movie Script

Patrick Stewart recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and talked about some of his biggest roles, including his time playing Professor X for Marvel. However, before he was the iconic mutant, Stewart was known best for playing Captain Picard in Star Trek. Stewart first played the character in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, and recently reprised the role in Star Trek: Picard. The show's third and final season recently came to an end, but Stewart's days in the franchise may not be over. While speaking with Josh Horowitz for Happy Say Confused, Stewart revealed he's supposed to be getting a new Star Trek script.

"After we finished recording our seven seasons of Next Generation, we made four movies, one after the other. Star Trek movies of varying qualities, the best one being the one directed by Jonathan Frakes [Star Trek: First Contact], who was one of the people who had the most influence on me, on the show, because of his experience and his understanding of the complexities and how bringing different qualities on to the stage floor was very, very important. Diversity, you know, and change," Stewart explained.

"So it's an ongoing procedure for me, and I heard only last night about a script that is being written but written specifically with the actor Patrick to play in it and I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so, and I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material," he added.

In an interview with Wired last year, Stewart spoke about his new memoir, Making It So, and the actor revealed he wanted to make one more Star Trek movie.

"Well, it would be: Let's explore further the inside of this man's head," Stewart said. "His fears, his anger, his frustration, his questioning all of those things. There is a moment, I'm not quite sure where it comes in the series … Well, there are two moments. One is when Picard doesn't know what to do. He's stumped. And we never saw that in The Next Generation. There is also a moment when he is truly fearful. And those two pointers alone, I think, make him an interesting study for one more movie."

"I think we could do a movie, a Picard-based movie. Now not necessarily at all about Picard but about all of us," Stewart told IndieWire. "And to take many of those wonderful elements, particularly from Season 3 of Picard, and take out of that what I think could be an extraordinary movie. I keep telling people and mentioning it, and so far there's been no eager response, but it might well happen. And that would be I think a very appropriate way to say, 'And goodbye folks.'"

