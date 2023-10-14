Patrick Stewart Reveals Why He Wants To Make One More Star Trek Movie

Patrick Stewart drew Star Trek: Picard to a close on Paramount+ earlier this year, but he doesn't want to be done with his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Jean-Luc Picard, yet. Since reuniting with his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars aboard the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Stewart has said he'd like to play the character again in one more movie. In a recent interview with Wired, primarily about Stewart's new memoir, Making It So (a title drawn from his performances as Picard), Stewart explained what he still hoped to achieve with Jean-Luc in a final film.

"Well, it would be: Let's explore further the inside of this man's head," Stewart says. "His fears, his anger, his frustration, his questioning all of those things. There is a moment, I'm not quite sure where it comes in the series … Well, there are two moments. One is when Picard doesn't know what to do. He's stumped. And we never saw that in The Next Generation. There is also a moment when he is truly fearful. And those two pointers alone, I think, make him an interesting study for one more movie."

While Stewart still has things he'd like to achieve as Picard, this theoretical final film wouldn't entirely focus on that character as Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons did. Instead, it'd be more like Star Trek: Picard's final season, featuring the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation cast.

"I think we could do a movie, a Picard-based movie. Now not necessarily at all about Picard but about all of us," Stewart told IndieWire. "And to take many of those wonderful elements, particularly from Season 3 of Picard, and take out of that what I think could be an extraordinary movie. I keep telling people and mentioning it, and so far there's been no eager response, but it might well happen. And that would be I think a very appropriate way to say, 'And goodbye folks.'"

Will a Star Trek: Picard movie happen?

Stewart is pushing for a movie following up on Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and says in the Wired interview that he's had private conversations about it. His longtime co-star Jonathan Frakes hopes their story continues but has previously admitted, "Movies are tough! Even JJ [Abrams] can't get this fourth movie off the ground. All those wonderful rumors? Noah Hawley was attached to a Star Trek movie, and Quentin was toying with people's emotions about doing a movie. If those two names can't get a f****** movie made, I don't know. TV is the future, it seems to me."

There may be another way forward. Paramount+ recently announced a Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou, which is reportedly the first in a series of straight-to-streaming Star Trek Paramount+ wants to release biennially. Perhaps a Star Trek: Picard movie could be one of those releases.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is streaming in its entirety on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season is now on Blu-ray and DVD, joining Star Trek: Picard – Season One and Star Trek: Picard – Season Two. All three seasons are available in a single Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series box set and Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection – which will include all seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard, as well as all four Star Trek: The Next Generation movies – is set for release in November.