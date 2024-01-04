Patrick Stewart Confirms Deadpool 3 Return Has Come Up

Deadpool 3 is heading to theaters later this year, and Marvel fans are excited for the threequel for many reasons. First, it marks the first time Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first time a film in the franchise will be rated R. Second, the movie will see the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. There's a lot of speculation as to how everything will tie together, and many believe more X-Men actors from the Fox Universe will be popping up. One person fans are hoping to see in Deadpool 3 is Patrick Stewart as Professor X, the role he first played in X-Men (2000) and continued to play for many years up until his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. Recently, Stewart appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and teased a potential appearance in Deadpool 3.

"I have every confidence he's still around," Stewart said when Professor X's multiple film deaths came up in the interview. "It has come up, there's been a process," Stewart admitted when asked about appearing in Deadpool 3. "But the last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know..."

"I can't say about what Charles' future might possibly hold," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight last year. The actor also revealed Ian McKellen's (Magento) reaction to Xavier's return in Doctor Strange 2. "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes, that's true," Stewart said. "But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

"I've been told to stand by. I know nothing more than that, honest," Stewart told ComicBook.com earlier last year when asked about a Deadpool 3 appearance. You can watch that interview at the top of the page.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.