Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Premieres With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres tomorrow on Paramount+ and the latest batch of episodes for the series has done something no other season has achieved, a rare perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After seventeen reviews for the series have been posted on the review aggregator, the last season of the Next Generation sequel series is still sitting at 100%. Previous seasons of the show have both had 85% and 86% approval ratings, so the potential for fluctuation seems inevitable, but right now the show has the best possible score.

The critical consensus for the series on Rotten Tomatoes currently reads: "Finally getting the band back together, Picard's final season boldly goes where the previous generation had gone before -- and is all the better for it." Picard season 3 was given perfect scores by multiple outlets too, with JoBlo awarding it a 10 out of 10, writing that the season "delivers one of the best final seasons of television storytelling and my favorite Star Trek season ever. This is fan service at its finest and all-around great science fiction."

Collider graded the series with an "A," noting that season 3 "is an exceptional return to the world of The Next Generation, and a fitting send-off for a corner of the franchise." SlashFilm even called the series ":essentially, the best NextGen movie that we never got."

ComicBook.com's own Jamie Lovett awarded the series a 5 out of 5, writing in part: "The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard did what they set out to do by shining light onto previously unexplored areas of Jean-Luc Picard's psyche and history, but Season 3 feels like the big payoff, the grand finale that's giving many fans what they hoped to see from the moment Stewart first announced his return. Attempting to give fans what they want can often lead to little more than a checklist of callbacks lazily paraded out to make those fans feel seen, but that's not this season of Star Trek: Picard. Matalas and his collaborators appear to have recognized that they had the opportunity, perhaps the last one anyone will ever have, to give the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast the sendoff they always deserved and to celebrate the golden age of Star Trek by bringing its legacy (there's that word again) back to the forefront of the Star Trek universe."

In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.