Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear

The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.

When the Enterprise-E replaced the Enterprise-D, the ship featured in Star Trek: The Next Generation, after the older ship's destruction in Star Trek Generations, most of the Enterprise crew moved over to the latest model (Worf had, by then, joined the cast of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but continued to conveniently find himself back among his old crewmates during the films that followed). In Star Trek: Nemesis, Will Riker and Deanna Troi left the Enterprise for new posts on the USS Titan, with Riker taking command as the ship's captain, signaling the end of an era for the Next Generation crew.

While neither the Enterprise-E nor Titan will be in Star Trek: Picard, new ships bearing those names will appear. Fans caught a glimpse of the USS Enterprise-F in the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. We also know that Seven of Nine is now serving aboard the USS Titan-A, the successor to Riker's old ship.

The fate of the Enterprise-E has never been entirely clear. The Star Trek: Picard novel The Last Best Hope asserts that Picard left the Enterprise to head the Romulan evacuation operation, with Worf taking over as the ship's new captain. Years have passed since then and all of these characters are in very different places now, as the Picard trailer hints.

Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Star Trek Day in September. The trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 -- the show's final season, but perhaps not the final adventure for the Next Generation crew -- would premiere on the streaming service on February 16th.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.