Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3

Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.

When the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer dropped during New York Comic-Con 2022, one key scene revealed that Worf has made significant life changes. A scene from the trailer shows Worf, Riker, and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) all in the Transporter Bay getting ready top beam Worf and Riker into a battle or hostile terrain. Just before the transporter fires up, Worf happens to mention to Riker that "You should know that I now prefer pacifism to combat."

(Photo: TV Line / Paramount+)

As Seven of Nine looks on skeptically, Riker can only draw one conclusion: "We're all going to die."

So yes: the firey half-Klingon from TNG is gone, replaced by an older and wiser man, who abhors violence. Indeed, Worf's time in Star Trek post-TNG has seen him grow in significant ways – from being the security officer on the Deep Space Nine Station, to an Ambassador to the Klingon Empire, and captaining his own shipt, the IKS Koraga. He also grew to find balance in his half-human, half-Klingon bi-racial identity; grew to love several women including his son Alexander's mother K'Ehleyr, and his former wife and DS9 crewmate, Jadzia Dax. Worf also softened in his rigid ways, learning to respect races or cultures he was prejudiced against (Romulans), and generally finding the inner peace and confidence to master his own emotions.

The final season of Star Trek: Picard will see a villain named Vadic (Amanda Plummer) come gunning for Jean-Luc and his associates using her warship, the Shrike. Picard gets a heads-up from Dr. Beverly Crusher that the threat is looming, leading Picard to recruit Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) to go investigate. With "Captain Picard" and his "Number One" back at it, it's not long before the rest of Picard's crew from The Next Generation gets pulled in, as well.

Worf will clearly be in a different space for this next adventure (no pun), and he may not be alone. The makers of Picard Season 3 have teased that the children of these characters may be the next Next Generation – which could mean we see Worf's son Alex also make a return!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will premiere in February on Paramount+.