Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Tease More Adventures After Picard: "We're Just Getting Started"

Star Trek: Picard's third season will close out the streaming series, but it may not be the final voyage for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. Star Trek: Picard's final outing is bringing back the entire core cast of The Next Generation, including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, and Michael Dorn. While the season is billed as a final farewell to the cast's beloved The Next Generation characters, the cast has been open about their desire to return for more adventures after Picard wraps. They doubled down on that in a new interview with Den of Geek.

"As you'll see by the end of the season, it's ripe for a continuation of some version of what we've established in the show," Frakes says. "Not more Picard, but certainly, Next Gen is alive and well."

McFadden adds, "We are obviously so ready to do it and in a really good place to do it. We're just getting started."

While the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released at New York Comic Con called the story their "final mission," the crew seemed to differ on that account. When a fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing, McFadden responded by saying she be happy for it to go on "forever." Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet," with Sirtis wryly chiming in that they're "Just old."

Stewart said, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." This came after following his comments at San Diego Comic-Con when he replied to a fan with a resounding "yes" when asked if he'd like to make another Star Trek: The Next Generation movie.

Star Trek's head producer Alex Kurtzman, perhaps trying to prevent excitement from getting out of hands without any firm plans in place, replied, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16th on Paramouint+.