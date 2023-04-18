Star Trek: Picard Season Finale Photos Show the Next Generation Crew Back on the Enterprise-D

The Star Trek: The Next Generation crew is back aboard the USS Enterprise-D in the Star Trek: Picard series finale episode, "The Last Generation." Star Trek: Picard's penultimate episode brought Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the Enterprise's former senior officers -- William Riker, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf, Data, and Beverly Crusher -- home to the ship they crewed through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Returning to the Fleet Museum, where ships from Starfleet's history are on display. Geordi revealed that he'd rebuilt the USS Enterprise-D, right down the computer's voice, and that it was as ready to return to action (in fact, it can be spotted in Times Square). It's a good thing the ship is ready since it's the only Starfleet vessel that isn't vulnerable to the Borg's latest attack.

Paramount+ has released four new photos of the crew on the Enterprise-D's bridge, taken from this week's series finale episode of Star Trek: Picard. The streaming service also released a gallery of photos from a photo shoot with the entire core Star Trek: Picard cast -- including Ed Speleers, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd -- on the ship's bridge. You can see all of those photos below.

The Star Trek: Picard finale debuts on April 20th. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas wrote and directed the series finale episode.

The synopsis for "The Last Generation" teases an epic conflict with the Borg and a story that's not only an ending for Star Trek: Picard, but to everything that began in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The synopsis reads, "In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they've ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion."

The Enterprise-D returns in Star Trek: Picard

ComicBook.com spoke to Jonathan Frakes (Riker), about returning to the Enterprise-D bridge. He admitted that he and the rest of the cast were a little emotional, but perhaps not at the moment you might think.

"Didn't you feel it when the turbo lift door opened and we all wandered around and found our part of the bridge?" he said. "The music I think helped. But the most wonderful part of the morning was we were all jammed in that fucking elevator together just like we had been 35 years ago, knocking each other out of their marks and taking the piss out of each other. It was just as childish and rambunctious a group as it was when we were doing Next Gen. What we've all felt and how thrilled we were to be back on and all the emotion around being on that bridge, that was all very real. We felt that. But when we got set to do the shot and we were all there waiting for action and we were packed into that little room, that's the moment that we all remembered. Oh my God, because we've all been friends for 36 years. So to be packed in a room together in uniform, it was a very special place to be with those doors closed. I'll say that."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The final episode of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.