Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Releases New Photos

Paramount+ has released new photos from Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The third and final season of the streaming series finally sees Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) reuniting with the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. The photos offer new looks at Picard, Dr. Beverley Crusher (Gates McFadden), and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). Paramount+ released a new shot of Worf (Michael Dorn) separately. The Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion is exciting for Star Trek fans, but Frakes hinted in a recent interview that there is some tension between Picard and the Enterprise's former "Number One."

"He really gets Next Gen," Frakes told Den of Geek of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 writer/showrunner Terry Matalas. "Without blowing too much smoke up Terry's ass, he's a wonderful writer. And the stuff he gave me to do was exciting. I know that Gates felt the same way, and I think LeVar [Burton] did, too. Terry wrote Riker in conflict with Picard, which I thought was quite exciting."

(Photo: Trae Patton/Paramount+)

He continued, "Roddenberry was, for some reason, opposed to conflict. It was a peculiar ask back in the day, but he wanted everyone to get along. Not so much with Terry. He's really stirred the pot. Conflict, which, as we know, is an absolute necessity in drama."

What's the conflict between Picard and Riker in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Frakes previously reprised his role as Riker in Star Trek: Picard's first season. Picard and Soji Asha, Data's android daughter, found a respite on Nepenthe with the Riker-Troi family while on the run from the forces of the Romulan Zhat Vash. He returned in the season finale at the head of a Starfleet armada to help Picard diffuse the situation between the Zhat Vash and the androids living on Coppelius.

Picard and Riker parted on good terms, making it hard to say why there would be conflict now. In the Star Trek: Picard trailer, some of Picard's former crew seem a bit annoyed with him, as Crusher seems tired of endless attempts on Picard's life, and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) is disappointed that Picard roped the other crewmembers into whatever is happening. Matalas has implied that the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer) has a connection to the crew's past. Perhaps her emergence opens up some old wounds between Picard and Riker.

(Photo: Paramount+)

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date?

In September, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Star Trek Day. The trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would premiere on the streaming service on February 16th.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.