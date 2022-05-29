Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Season 3 Villain

✖

Star Trek: Picard's third and final season reunites the familiar cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but the threat they'll be facing is entirely new. Fans are eager for any information about the upcoming season, which has already finished filming. One fan asked showrunner Terry Matalas about the season's villain. This antagonist won't be a familiar face, but Matalas seems confident they'll rank among the best villains Star Trek has ever produced. He tweeted back (via Trek Movie), "It is a new character. Played by someone you've seen a million times before. Someone I've always wanted to work with. And… wow. You're not ready."

Matalas further clarified that when he says the actor playing the villain is someone fans have seen "a million times before," he means outside of Star Trek. Matalas confirmed that this actor has "Never been in Trek," and sorry, no, it isn't Jeffrey Combs.

While Star Trek: Picard sheds several cast members in its final season, Jeri Ryan will return as Seven of Nine with Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker. Hurd previously teased that Picard's third season has some twists and turns in store for the returning cast members.

"First of all, I think our Star Trek family is going to be really excited about this third season," Hurd said during a Twitter Space conversation with Ryan. "It's really delicious. And there are more twists and turns… Maybe fans are anticipating some twists and turns, but there's a bunch of them there… The players who are coming to play with us–each time somebody walked on set it was like a historic moment. Everybody would come onto the soundstage and we were just so excited to welcome back these individuals. And the stories that Jeri and I get to explore are incredibly exciting and action-packed and emotional. I think it's just going to give you guys a lot–it's not even like easter eggs. We're just gonna be putting some stuff straight out. It's in your face. I think you guys will be as giddy as we were shooting it."

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in the press release announcing the Next Generation cast's return. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Its third season doesn't have a release date.