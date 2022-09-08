Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed on Star Trek Day

Star Trek: Picard Season 3's premiere date has been revealed along with a new teaser trailer, as part of Star Trek Day 2022. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and stream exclusively on Paramount+. Star Trek fans will be there to hit "play" as soon as the new season drops: Star Trek: Picard's third season will be a higly-anticipated reunion event, which brings series star Patrick Stewart back together with his Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates, including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), with Brent Spiner also returning (in some capacity).

Here is the press release announcing Star Trek: Picard Season 3's release date:

PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES NEW TEASER FOR THE THIRD AND FINAL SEASON

OF "STAR TREK: PICARD" AT "STAR TREK DAY" CELEBRATION

Season Three to Premiere February 16, 2023, Exclusively on Paramount+

Paramount+ today unveiled a new teaser for the third and final season of the hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan. The teaser was introduced by series star Patrick Stewart on-stage during today's global live-streamed "Star Trek Day" celebration. In addition, it was announced that season three will debut on Thurs., Feb. 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following its premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long final season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

The STAR TREK: PICARD conversation at today's "Star Trek Day" celebration featured

series stars Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. The "Star Trek Day" celebration is

available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube

(Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus)

and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on

Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be

available on-demand on Paramount+.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc

Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and follows this

iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes,

Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside

Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Seasons one and two of STAR TREK: PICARD are currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed

concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than

200 countries and territories and in Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and

streams on Crave.

