Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Titan Theme Clip Released

Star Trek: Picard Season 3's hero ship is not a new version of the USS Enterprise, though at least one version of the Starfleet flagship does appear in the show. Instead, most of the season's action occurs aboard or around the USS Titan-A, a new ship that bears the name of William Riker's first command. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 also has a different composer, with Stephen Barton replacing Jeff Russo and providing a more traditional Star Trek sound. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas offered fans a preview of Barton's theme for the Titan-A, releasing a clip on Instagram. You can listen below.

Matalas has spoken previously about why he brought Barton in for Picard's final season. "If we were going to say this is the last Star Trek: The Next Generation film, or 10 of the last Star Trek: The Next Generation movies—because all the episodes are very different—then it needed to sound like that, too," Matalas told Den of Geek. "And that required Stephen Barton. Then, later in the season, the score gets so massive as the story grows that we had to bring in some help from Frederik Wiedmann, who's a brilliant composer as well. I grew up with legends [like] Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner. Not to mention Dennis McCarthy and Cliff Eidelman. All those Trek composers have nods."

Matalas also previously discussed the introduction of the Titan-A as the new ship in Picard's final season. "It is the Titan-A, yes," Matalas confirmed to TrekMovie after the ship debuted in the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer. "You'll see in the season, that in the observation room we honor the previous Titans that have come before. You'll see a gold model of the Luna class USS Titan as seen in Lower Decks, which was designed by Sean Tourangeau. And we even see a previous incarnation from the TOS movie era. We'll see that there was a Titan that was a bit of a Constitution class as well, the original Shangri-La class [designed by Bill Krause]. So, the idea was that after the Luna class's legacy run with Riker, that ship was damaged and retired. Some of the systems were refit and put into this new Titan, the Titan-A."

