Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Sneak Peek Released

With only days to go until Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiers, Paramount+ has released a sneak peek at the show. Additionally, returning Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverley Crusher), sit down with another Next Generation alum, Wil Wheaton, in The Ready Room to discuss the new season, which finally gives the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast the sendoff they deserve. Fans can also watch some of their biggest moments from Star Trek: The Next Generation with a featurette celebrating the show's lasting legacy. The sneak preview and interview in The Ready Room can be found below.

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk to Stewart and McFadden about the new season. During the interview, Stewart revealed what this season of Star Trek: Picard allows him to play with Picard that he never go to in The Next Generation: "Insecurity. Uncertainty. A losing confidence in that he [Jean-Luc Picard] may have the right answers. And loneliness, too. Not being connected to others, and yet the situation is potentially deadly. They were all wonderful, interesting things to play, because they've rarely been present in him before.".

What role will the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew play in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

What is the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew back in Picard's third season? Stewart offered some hints during a recent interview. "He felt abandoned by Crusher — she just disappeared out of his life," Stewart told TV Insider. He adored her and that was never resolved. [But she has a] surprise, when she appears, that thrills and then enrages him."

As for Worf, Stewart said, The change to his personality is one of the most delightful things this season," Stewart says. "He becomes increasingly complex, where in Next Generation you always knew what [gruff] response you'd get from him."

Frakes previously hinted that there's some tension between Picard and Riker. "Terry wrote Riker in conflict with Picard, which I thought was quite exciting... Roddenberry was, for some reason, opposed to conflict. It was a peculiar ask back in the day, but he wanted everyone to get along. Not so much with Terry. He's really stirred the pot. Conflict, which, as we know, is an absolute necessity in drama."

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date?

In September, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Star Trek Day. The trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would premiere on the streaming service on February 16th.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.