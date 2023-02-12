Star Trek Reveals Enterprise To Be Decommissioned

The Enterprise-F finally will finally debut in the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard only to, apparently, be decommissioned by Starfleet. The trailer for Star Trek: Picard that Paramount released during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the USS Enterprise-F, the successor to the Enterprise-E that Jean-Luc Picard commanded in Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis after the Enterprise-D's destruction in Star Trek Generations. While we knew that the Titan would be Picard's third season's "hero ship," we now know that Enterprise-F isn't only not in the spotlight, but set to be taken out of service.

This information comes from new data logs from Titan's computer released via the Star Trek Logs Instagram account. The file on the Enterprise reveals new information about Enterprise-F, confirming that it is an Oddyssey-class that launched in 2386. It avoids naming the ship's captain by simply stating that "several" have commanded the ship over its 15 years of it service. It also states the ship is scheduled for decommissioning after its critical systems were compromised during something called "the Monfette Gambit," in which the ship rescued refugees from Fenton IV. The data file says the ship will have its final flight during Frontier Day.

What is the Enterprise-F?

The Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in Star Trek: Picard is taken from the video game Star Trek Online. In the Star Trek Online timeline, command of the USS Enterprise-F was been offered to Data (brought back to life through B-4), but he declined. By the time of Star Trek Online's 2409, the ship is under the command of Andorian captain Va'Kel Shon.

With the Enterprise-F set for decommissioning, does that mean that Starfleet will be without an Enterprise? Or could we see Enterprise-G make its debut? Fans don't have too much longer to wait to find out.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.