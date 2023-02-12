Star Trek Hints at the Enterprise-E's Mysterious Final Mission

Star Trek is hinting at a mysterious fate for the USS Enterprise-E. The successor to the Enterprise-D, destroyed in Star Trek Generations, debuted in Star Trek: First Contact and continued under Capt. Picard's command in Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis. It has stood as the last canon iteration of the Enterprise for decades, though that will change with Star Trek: Picard Season 3 introducing the Enterprise-F (itself set to be decommissioned). However, fans likely wonder what became of the Enterprise-E. Star Trek isn't telling. To build excitement for Star Trek: Picard's final season, the Star Trek Logs Instagram account released data files from the USS Titan-A's computer detailing the season's main characters and ships. The file on the Enterprise reveals that the Enterprise's final mission is "classified," suggesting something happened involving the ship that Starfleet doesn't want to be public knowledge.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is unlikely to provide answers for that mystery as showrunner Terry Matalas has already stated that the Enterprise-E will not appear. The Star Trek: Picard novel The Last Best Hope posits that Jean-Luc Picard left the Enterprise to lead the Romulan evacuation fleet, leaving Worf as the ship's new commanding officer. Whether that makes it into the televised canon, and what happened after, remains a mystery.

What is the Enterprise-E?



The Enterprise-E replaced the Enterprise-D, the ship featured in Star Trek: The Next Generation, after the older ship's destruction in Star Trek Generations, most of the Enterprise crew moved over to the latest model (Worf had, by then, joined the cast of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but continued to conveniently find himself back among his old crewmates during the films that followed). Will Riker and Deanna Troi left the Enterprise after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis for new posts on the USS Titan, with Riker taking command as the ship's captain, signaling the end of an era for the Next Generation crew.

Enterprise-E's fate has never been entirely clear. While the Star Trek: Picard novels suggest Worf became the ship's captain after Picard left, the original post-Star Trek: Nemesis novels had Picard remaining in command of the Enterprise-E for several more years, up until that timeline ended in the Star Trek: Coda trilogy.

When does Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.