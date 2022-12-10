Star Trek Reveals Why Worf Rejoined Starfleet

Star Trek has revealed why Worf rejoins Starfleet. SPOILERS for Star Trek #2 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek fans may remember that Worf left Starfleet and became the Federation's ambassador to the Klingon Empire in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's series finale. Yet, Worf was back serving aboard the USS Enterprise-E during Star Trek: Nemesis, the final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie. The film doesn't explain what Worf is doing there. The behind-the-scenes reason is that everyone wanted Michael Dorn involved in the final film but the writers didn't want to waste time explaining Worf's presence. One might assume he's visiting for the Riker-Troi wedding, but he acts like a crewmember. The new Star Trek comic from IDW Publishing fills in the gap in continuity leading up to Nemesis, which provides the perfect opportunity to explain what happened with Worf.

The new Star Trek series features the return of Benjamin Sisko, back among the linear after three years in the Celestial Temple with the Prophets. He's on a mission to investigate the deaths of several godlike entities throughout the galaxy. His investigation leads him to a culture that claims to have killed their gods because they were more trouble than they were worth, the Klingons.

Luckily, Sisko has a contact on the Klingon homeworld of Qo'noS. Ambassador Worf served under Sisko on Deep Space 9 for several years during the Dominion War. When Sisko reaches out, Worf is happy to help.

It seems the Klingon Empire is undergoing political change. Chancellor Martok, installed during the Dominion War, has become bogged down in internal affairs and bureaucracy, and he's proving increasingly unpopular with the other Great Houses. As a result, Kahless, the clone of the first emperor introduced in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Rightful Heir," has gained influence within the empire. There's the possibility that he could claim power and become true emperor, for all practical purposes, if not the title, once again.

Sisko comes to Kahless asking for information and to be allowed to visit a planet quarantined by the Klingons. Kahless refuses this request outright. Sisko defies Kahless and asks Worf to join him. Worf has been dealing with Kahless' intransigence for a while now and has grown tired of it. He agrees to join Sisko on this mission. Ultimately, he leaves his ambassadorship behind to become a full-time member of Sisko's crew aboard the Theseus.

However, Sisko and Worf's relationship won't remain on good terms for too long. Worf will split with Sisko over this mission, forming a rogue crew in the upcoming Star Trek: Defiant series. The two series will be on a collision course heading for the first-ever Star Trek comics crossover, "Day of Blood."

Star Trek #2 is on sale now. Star Trek: Defiant #1 goes on sale on March 8th. The "Day of Blood" crossover kicks off in FCBD Star Trek #1, IDW's Free Comic Book Day offering that will be in participating stores on May 6th.