Star Trek Fan Imagines Quentin Tarantino’s Movie With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Mashup Trailer

Quentin Tarantino has set a course for the Star Trek universe. Paramount is developing a script based on a pitch Tarantino made to the studio, in the hopes that Tarantino himself will direct. Some Star Trek fans are still trying to imagine what a Star Trek movie directed by the auteur Tarantino might look like. It’s possible that all they need to do is look towards Tarantino’s latest movie, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. That thought occurred to the YouTuber All Hail Retcon, who created a mashup trailer combining moments from Star Trek with the style of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Take a look above.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have both said they’d be eager to work with Tarantino again on Star Trek. “Hells yeah!” Pitt said. Robbie replied, “I would do anything, anything that Tarantino is doing.”

Tarantino spoke a bit about Star Trek while on the press tour for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. “Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did Revenant to write the script,” Tarantino explained during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline. Now, I still don’t quite understand, and JJ [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it…about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that…I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet. No, Benedict Cumberbatch or whatever his name is is not Khan, alright? Khan is Khan. And I told JJ, like, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t like it.’ And then he was like, ‘Ignore it! Nobody likes it. I don’t understand it. Just do whatever you want. If you want it to happen the exact way it happens on the series it can.’

“The reason I was actually intrigued by the JJ Abrams version of it is because I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner’s captain — he is William Shatner,” Tarantino continued. “He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk. And it’s literally, Zachary Quinto is literally Leonard Nimoy’s — because they both have the same scene together — he’s his Spock. They f******* nail it. They just nail it.”

