Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Tease Final Season Legacy Cameos, Favorite Episodes

The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks are giving their take on what their favorite moments and cameos are before the series wraps up. The Paramount+ original animated series is a spinoff of the popular Star Trek franchise and focuses on the crew of the lesser known Cerritos in the 24th century. After four seasons on the streaming service, Star Trek: Lower Decks is ending its run with Season 5, though there is some time before fans have to say their goodbyes. The show’s cast and showrunner recently shared the episodes they’re looking forward to the most, and looked back at which episodes were their favorites.

ComicBook spoke to Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ creator/showrunner Mike McMahan and actors Jerry O’Connell, Tawny Newsome, and Noël Wells at San Diego Comic-Con, where we asked them to look back at the animated comedy and share the things that they will remember. When asked what episode they’re looking forward to the audience seeing, Jerry O’Connell replied, “Probably the finale. I found it to be very emotional.” When asked what his character Jack Ransom is doing, he teased, “You’ll have to see,” with Newsome and McMahan also chiming in with positive Jack Ransom feedback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I really love the Jennifer episode… I love the stuff [D’Vana] Tendi gets to do this season,” Newsome said. “It really warms my heart the way this show… this 22-minute nonsense show… is the one that has advanced Orion canon so much. As a rabid fan, no other show has given as much to the Orion culture, so it’s wild that we’ve expanded that.”

Wells added, “I think the premiere sets up the season so well. From there, it’s really going to take off.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner teases final season cameos

Showrunner Mike McMahan revealed that the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will include some special cameos that even he wasn’t sure they’d be able to pull off.

“There’s also some classic legacy cameos this season that are pretty bonkers,” he said. “They’re sort of sprinkled throughout, but since we had a head’s up that this would be our last, we started going to the wish list and everyone wanted to be on. It was pretty wild. I was sure we weren’t going to get everyone, but you’ll see some familiar faces this season.”