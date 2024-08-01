Doctor Who and Star Trek Showrunners Campaign for Crossover Episode

In the landscape of science fiction television, no shows have had an impact quite like Doctor Who and Star Trek. The two franchises have joined forces in the realm of comic books, even crossing over together in their respective mobile games early next month. Still, fans have advocated for some sort of live-action crossover between the two — and apparently, it isn’t completely out of the cards. During their joint panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman revealed what might be standing in the way of a proper crossover episode.

“We would love to bring you a crossover episode and the way we can make that happen is the fans,” Davies explained. “The fans continue to make crossover art, and stories and continue to ask and push to bring these two universes together. Because we must get together. It must happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We share values,” Kurtzman added. “We share perspectives of the world. We want to tell stories that are illuminating about the human race. Each iteration of The Doctor and each iteration of Trek has endeavoured to do that for every generation that it serves. It’s that beautiful connection.”

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Season 2 (under the Disney+ branding) of Doctor Who has already wrapped production, although an exact release date has yet to be set. Both Gatwa and Gibson are confirmed to return for Season 2, as well as Varada Sethu as a mysterious second companion.

“It feels so much fun now,” Gatwa previously said of acclimating to the role. “I’ve relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut.”

The first season of Doctor Who is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.