Star Trek: Prodigy Finds a New Streaming Home

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 has found a new streaming home on Netflix. The Star Trek animated series has been searching for a new place to stream ever since Paramount+ canceled the series and removed the first season from its library. Production continued on the second season in the hopes of finding Star Trek: Prodigy a new means of reaching fans, and it seems those hopes have come to fruition with Netflix, who previously carried Paramount+'s Star Trek series in international markets before Paramount+ began its global rollout. Star Trek: Prodigy will become the first new Star Trek show to stream anywhere other than Paramount+ (or CBS All Access, its previous branding) in a market where Paramount+ has been available since the long-running sci-fi franchise entered the streaming era with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will move to Netflix later this year. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will debut on Netflix in 2024.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman in a statement. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," said Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy Heads to Netflix

Paramount+ canceled Star Trek: Prodigy following in June and quickly removed the first season from its streaming library despite having previously announced the second season of the Star Trek series for kids. However, work on the series' second season continues as Paramount looked to sell the series to another streaming service or television network.

The show's producers offered a glimpse at Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 during a panel at the annual Star Trek convention in Las Vegas earlier this year. The clip confirmed the return of Robert Picardo as the voice of his fan-favorite character from Star Trek: Voyager.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at younger viewers, Star Trek: Prodigy excited longtime Star Trek fans by bringing back Kate Mulgrew to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).