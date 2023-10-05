Star Trek and Kid Cudi Collab Details & Fortnite Event First Look Released

Star Trek and rapper/actor Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi have announced an official collaboration taking place this month. Billed as a "multi-faceted" partnership, Star Trek and Kid Cudi collab will feature an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled "Heavens Galaxy"; a New York Comic-Con booth featuring collab merch (including "tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket"), as well as a first look at the Kid Cudi + Star Trek + Fortnite gaming collaboration, "Mirror Mayhem."

You can check out first details of the Kid Cudi and Star Trek collaboration event, below:

"BOLDLY BE" WITH "STAR TREK" AND KID CUDI

The Multi-Faceted Partnership Between "Star Trek" and

Kid Cudi Launches Oct. 12 During New York Comic Con with a New Kid Cudi Single, Immersive Fortnite Gaming Experience and a Capsule Streetwear Collection

Oct. 5, 2023 – "Star Trek" and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, announce details of their one-of-a-kind collaboration, kicking off "Star Trek's" all-new "Boldly Be" campaign.

The collaboration will launch on Oct. 12 at the start of New York Comic Con with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by "Star Trek" titled "Heaven's Galaxy." Fans can also visit the "Star Trek" x Kid Cudi booth that will showcase the capsule collection and a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience at NYCC on the Javits show floor from Oct. 12-15, booth 2653.

"Heavens Galaxy" was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi's own fandom of "Star Trek." It will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms.

Fans can also join "Star Trek," Kid Cudi and Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration like nothing this Galaxy has seen before! STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both "Star Trek" and Fortnite to perform his brand-new "Star Trek"-themed music collaboration, "Heaven's Galaxy," as well as never-before-heard songs from his new album, INSANO. Boldly Go as you partner with Captain Skyles (Kid Cudi) on a mission to uncover the source of a sonic anomaly that threatens the peaceful planet Vada. Beam down to explore, discover and defend a world these forces are threatening to tear apart. It's up to you and other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada while there's still time! STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM will launch later this month.

Featuring "Star Trek"-inspired mantras like "Live Long and Rage," the Kid Cudi x "Star Trek" capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details. The collection will debut at New York Comic Con on Oct. 12 with a preorder window exclusively for attendees, followed by the global release on shop.kidcudi.com on Oct. 16.

"Boldly Be" takes its inspiration from "Star Trek's" ethos of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations), the basis of Vulcan philosophy that the vast variables create truth, beauty and strength.