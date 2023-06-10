Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Rebecca Romijn Explains How Jonathan Frakes Helped Establish Pike and Una's Relationship (Exclusive)

It's clear to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans that Captain Christopher Pike and his "Number One," First Officer Commander Una Chin-Riley, have a special relationship. If anyone knows what it means for a captain to have a special relationship with his first officer, it's Jonathan Frakes. Frakes played Commander William Riker, Captain Jean-Luc Picard's "Number One," through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four subsequent films before returning to the role in Star Trek: Picard. It makes sense then that Frakes, who has 30 Star Trek directorial credits across six different series (including Star Trek: Discovery, which reintroduced Pike and Number One, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover episode) and two films, had something to do with establishing Pike and Una's relationship, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Rebecca Romijn revealed to ComicBook.com.

"I can only speak to us in our relationship, but I think Anson and I have agreed that our friendship goes back to Starfleet Academy days," Romijn said of Pike and Una's relationship when asked about during our chat at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 virtual junket. "We are just friends that can see straight through each other and can call it out. And sometimes when Anson and I have these two-handers together, which always feel very grounded to me, I have very vivid memories of Jonathan Frakes, again, being on set, saying, 'Old friends, old friends,' and he says that at the beginning of every take and it's just such a nice way to approach every scene."

