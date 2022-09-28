Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma Officially Announced

IDW Publishing has officially announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, the first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book series. The miniseries debuts in December and occurs between the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Strange New World. The four-issue series comes from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-executive producer Kirsten Beyer and veteran Star Trek author Mike Johnson, who have previously collaborated on series including Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century and Star Trek: Picard – Stargazer. Megan Levens (Star Trek: The Mirror War–Troi, Star Wars Adventures) provides the artwork with Charlie Kirchoff (Star Trek: Year Five) coloring the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds–The Illyrian Enigma picks up where Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale left off. Starfleet has arrested Cmdr. Una Chin-Riley, the U.S.S. Enterprise's first officer, on accusations of unlawful genetic modification. Captain Pike and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a new mission, seeking evidence of her innocence.

(Photo: Covers A and B)

In a press release, Johnson, Beyer, and Kirchoff say, "The only thing more fun than Strange New Worlds is more Strange New Worlds. We're thrilled to bring fans the first comic book adventure starring everyone's new favorite crew, in an all-new story that picks up where Season One left off. We couldn't be happier that Megan Levens is beaming aboard to join us!"

"What ultimately draws me to any project is the characters, and after only one short season, I'm already so deeply invested in the entire cast of Strange New Worlds," adds Levens. "It's remarkable that they've been able to successfully bring together new interpretations of classic characters we've known and loved for over half a century, and fresh faces that are already as compelling and relatable as their more established crewmates. Bringing this cast onto the comic page for the first time has been a delight for me, both as a Trekkie and as an artist!"

(Photo: Retailer Incentive Covers)

"When Strange New Worlds came out we knew that the show was something special," says Senior Editor Heather Antos. "We're thrilled to bring in Kirsten and Mike's expertise from behind the scenes, as well as an artistic duo who captures the warmth and whimsy of this universe as effortlessly as Megan and Charlie, to explore even stranger new worlds in comics."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds–The Illyrian Enigma #1 will go on sale in December with four cover variants Cover A is by Megan Levens. Cover B is by Jake Bartok. There are two retailer incentive editions, one by Liana Kangas and the other by Malachi Ward, respectively.