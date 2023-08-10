Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Has Fans Freaking Out About Season 3
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger has fans freaking out about what's going to happen when Season 3 (eventually) arrives.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 finale ended on a massive action-thriller cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise battling the Gorn, with the threat of sparking an all-out war between the Gorn and Federation hanging overhead.
However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10, "Hegemony" did a lot more than just shock viewers with a cliffhanger: it (re-)introduced a key character from Star Trek The Original Series; finally revealed the new look of the fully-grown Gorn, and left some key main and/or secondary characters in dire straits.
With all that going on, Star Trek fans are now feeling an entire range of feels. See for yourself in the reactions, below:
Now THAT Was A Finale!
A "Best of Both Worlds" inspired finale to a great S2. Lots to talk about, but the big thing for me is the depiction of the Gorn. They were like a combination of the Borg and Xenomorphs. That final shot of Pike says it all, never seen him so scared. #StrangeNewWorlds • #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/AOt9RQPgDG— Zande 🇨🇩 (@KongoZande) August 10, 2023
TV show finales can be pivotal: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds understood the assignment and nailed it.
Now THAT Was As Season!
Star Trek Strange New Worlds - Hegemony S2 Ep10 (Season Finale)
The war with the Gorn has begun.
This season has been excellent and felt so much like TOS. It has the spirit of the Original Series. And with this episode we get the introduction of Montgomery Scott (Scotty).
The… pic.twitter.com/LiHmjlcttH— Carbon Copy Man (@C6CopyMan) August 10, 2023
Indeed, it would be hard for anyone to argue that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds experienced anything like a "sophomore slump" in its second season.
Gorn: Through the Ages
Since we did this with the Gorn Youngling last year...
The Gorn. (1967, 2005, 2013, 2023)#StrangeNewWorlds 2.10 pic.twitter.com/0NvAADr3TI— Lesbiandrea (@FeoUltima) August 10, 2023
For comparison's sake, here is gallery of what the Gorn have looked like during their time in the Star Trek franchise.
NOT MY GORN
They got this right 55(?)years ago, well before I was born.
Now not so much— X E V I U S S ™ (@xeviuss) August 10, 2023
🤦🏻♂️#StarTrek #Gorn pic.twitter.com/TIlt1v1EZ0
I’ve been rather lenient with SNW’s use of the Gorn, but the giant tail on the adult is stupid, unnecessary, and directly contradicts the design we’ve already seen. Gorn are reptilian humanoids, NOT dinosaurs. That aside, great finale! EXCELLENT cliffhanger! #StrangeNewWorlds— Spider-Jeff 🕷️ (@starwart1) August 10, 2023
There is a section of older Star Trek fans that are definitely NOT feeling the adult Gorn designs revealed in the Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale.
That IS My Scotty!
I’m sorry I’m literally sooooooooo obsessed with him pic.twitter.com/eXhCE7KRSm— Emili SNW SPOILERS……………. SCOTTY!!!!!!!!!! (@vulcanlore) August 10, 2023
The younger version of Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) seems to be winning over Star Trek fans pretty quickly.
Oh He's A SCOTTY Scotty!
Our new #Scotty, actor @MartinQuinn_94, grew up in Gallowhill, #Scotland... Less than an hours drive away from Linlithgow... The birthplace of one Montgomery Scott, Chief Eningeeer of the starship Enterprise.#StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/Wg3sUveRPl— Alec Deacon (@MrAlecDeacon) August 10, 2023
Seriously: don't know if an actor's resume gets more qualified than THIS.
Hollywood Strikes: The REAL Villain
Just watched the season two finale of Star Trek #StrangeNewWorlds. Damn it. I need to wait at the very least, late 2024 for the conclusion?! I hope that they already at least filmed a conclusion!
That said, pay your actors and writers! pic.twitter.com/nSWRwDieUl— Ian Titular (@UkiyaSeed) August 10, 2023
Mfw I realize tomorrow is the last new episode of #StrangeNewWorlds that we may get for two years.
PAY YOUR WRITERS, PAY YOUR ACTORS, AMPTP. pic.twitter.com/7kXcGM4esc— Open Pike Night (@OpenPike) August 9, 2023
The makers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds couldn't have known a strike would be happening when they planned that Season 2 cliffhanger – but now we all have to sit and wait, and wonder, how long it will be before we get answers.