Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Has Fans Freaking Out About Season 3





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 finale ended on a massive action-thriller cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise battling the Gorn, with the threat of sparking an all-out war between the Gorn and Federation hanging overhead.

However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10, "Hegemony" did a lot more than just shock viewers with a cliffhanger: it (re-)introduced a key character from Star Trek The Original Series; finally revealed the new look of the fully-grown Gorn, and left some key main and/or secondary characters in dire straits.

With all that going on, Star Trek fans are now feeling an entire range of feels. See for yourself in the reactions, below: