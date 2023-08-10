Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Has Fans Freaking Out About Season 3

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger has fans freaking out about what's going to happen when Season 3 (eventually) arrives.

By Kofi Outlaw


Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 finale ended on a massive action-thriller cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise battling the Gorn, with the threat of sparking an all-out war between the Gorn and Federation hanging overhead. 

However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10, "Hegemony" did a lot more than just shock viewers with a cliffhanger: it (re-)introduced a key character from Star Trek The Original Series; finally revealed the new look of the fully-grown Gorn, and left some key main and/or secondary characters in dire straits. 

With all that going on, Star Trek fans are now feeling an entire range of feels. See for yourself in the reactions, below: 

Now THAT Was A Finale!

TV show finales can be pivotal: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds understood the assignment and nailed it.

Now THAT Was As Season!

Indeed, it would be hard for anyone to argue that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds experienced anything like a "sophomore slump" in its second season.

Gorn: Through the Ages

For comparison's sake, here is gallery of what the Gorn have looked like during their time in the Star Trek franchise.

NOT MY GORN

There is a section of older Star Trek fans that are definitely NOT feeling the adult Gorn designs revealed in the Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale.

That IS My Scotty!

The younger version of Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) seems to be winning over Star Trek fans pretty quickly.

Oh He's A SCOTTY Scotty!

Seriously: don't know if an actor's resume gets more qualified than THIS.

Hollywood Strikes: The REAL Villain

The makers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds couldn't have known a strike would be happening when they planned that Season 2 cliffhanger – but now we all have to sit and wait, and wonder, how long it will be before we get answers.

