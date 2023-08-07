Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Photos See the Enterprise Crew Preparing for Battle

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 concludes with its 10th and final episode. The season finale is titled "Hegemony" and it premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday. Paramount+ released a clip from the episode during the most recent installment of The Ready Room aftershow. It has now followed that up with photos from the finale that show Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the rest of the Enterprise crew preparing for combat with the Gorn, as alluded to by the episode's title (The Gorn polity is called the Gorn Hegemony). According to the finale's synopsis, the episode sees the Enterprise responding to a crisis at a colony on the edge of Federation space. The clip from The Ready Room shows what the Enterprise finds waiting for them at the colony and reveals why the mission becomes personal for Pike.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers wrote the finale episode, "Hegemony." Maja Vrvilo directed it. The official synopsis for "Hegemony" from Paramount+ reads, "When the U.S.S. Enterprise investigates an attack on a colony at the edge of Federation space, Captain Pike and his crew face the return of a formidable enemy." You can see photos from the episode below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, and Ethan Peck as Spock, reprising the roles they first played in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. The series also stars Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia. In addition to the season's musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also featured a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, guest starring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's finale episode debuts on August 10th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.