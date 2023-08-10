Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Adds Another Original Series Crew Member In Season 2 Finale

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds added another member of the Star Trek: The Original Series crew to its cast in its second season finale. SPOILERS follow for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10, the finale episode "Hegemony." Star Trek: Strange New Worlds already features several characters that originated in Star Trek: The Original Series. Captain Christopher Pike, Una Chin-Riley (then known only as Number One), and Spock all appear in Star Trek's original pilot, "The Cage." Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck took up those roles in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 and carried them on into the spinoff series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which added The Original Series characters Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and Doctor Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) into the mix in its first season. James T. Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, also appears as a recurring guest star. Now Mr. Scott, played by Martin Quinn, is joining in the fun.

Scotty's appearance in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale explains why showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers clammed up when asked about the character during an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the season's premiere. We know that Scotty eventually becomes the Enterprise's Chief Engineer, and Pelia (Carol Kane) is only filling the role on a temporary basis. Whether this means Scotty becomes part of the regular cast in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 remains to be seen. By likely coincidence, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may be setting up Spock and Scotty's first meeting at the same time that they've finally been reunited more than a century later.

Mr. Scott in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale.

An away team from the enterprise consisting of Captain Pike, Doctor M'Benga, La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) make the dangerous trip to Parnassus Beta after the Gorn strike the colony. There, they meet Mr. Scott, who had been on a research station struck by the Gorn. Scotty fled from the Gorn and miraculously managed to survive by using a device he created from repurposed, but he only made it as far as Parnassus Beta, the next planet in his path.

Pike and Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) join Scott in attempting to get back to his crashed shuttle and retrieve his device in the hopes that it will help the away team and the colonists escape the planet. The three of them make it back to the ship (which apparently marks Scotty's first time aboard the Enterprise), where we learn that Scotty was among Pelia's brightest students at Starfleet Academy despite his terrible grades. Scott is still aboard the Enterprise when the "To be continued" shows up at the end of the cliffhanger episode.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 streams on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's finale episode debuts on August 10th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.