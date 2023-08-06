Star Trek's William Shatner Calls Recent UFO Claims "Ridiculous"

William Shatner says he thinks if aliens were here, they wouldn't be hiding from humanity.

Even though James T. Kirk has been all across the cosmos, the actor behind the pop culture icon isn't that big a believer in extraterrestrial life. In one recent interview, William Shatner called recent UFO claims "ridiculous," suggesting if aliens were in fact on Earth, they wouldn't be hiding from members of the human race.

"You mean, some highly intelligent being goes 10,000 light years with advanced technology, arrives here and hides?" Shatner recently told NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas. "It doesn't make any sense. If they're going to make that journey all the way here, it just beggars the imagination that they would hide and make it, like, 'Peekaboo, I'm here, no I'm not.'"

Shatner went on to double-down on his idea, suggesting if aliens have arrived, they shouldn't (and wouldn't) be afraid to unveil themselves.

"I mean, what could we want more than to realize that there are other life forms in the universe that have the same yearnings," the actor continued. "What's the universe about? What's after death? I mean, the monumental questions would abound, and they would be asking the same questions, but they're not here. If they were, they would make their presence known."

UFOs, UAP, and extraterrestrial life has been in the news increasingly over the past year, with things coming to a head earlier this summer when former Air Force Major David Grusch came forward with a complaint filed with the Intelligence Community Inspector General. In his complain, Grusch suggested the government is in active possession of "non-human" crafts and biologics.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

Grusch was one of the three witnesses to testify before a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee in July. Since then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said he hopes to introduce legislation that would force defense officials to declassify certain UFO/UAP documents.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."

