Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The Enterprise Is in Pieces in the Scorpius Run Preview

The USS Enterprise is coming apart in IDW Publishing's new preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #5, the final issue of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew's second comic book adventure. As the deadly Scorpius Run race nears its end, the Enterprise's structural integrity field has failed, and the Starfleet vessel has broken apart. Luckily for the crew still aboard, Spock has been forced to serve aboard a rival ship in the race. Appealing to the empathy of his new shipmates, Spock convinces the aliens to extend their ship's structural integrity field, giving the Enterprise and its crew a fighting chance at survival. You can see the preview below.

Ryan Parrot wrote Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #5. The series has featured the art of Angel Hernandez, colors by Nick Filardi, and letters by Clayton Cowles. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #5 preview pages and the issue's solicitation information are below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #5 goes on sale on January 10th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now on Paramount+.