Star Trek 2024: What To Expect in the New Year

Star Trek had a banner year in 2023. Headlining it were three seasons of Star Trek television that debuted on Paramount+: Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Outside of television, there were multiple new Star Trek video games, with Star Trek: Resurgence and Star Trek: Infinite released. New novels continued to be released, some tied to modern series, like Star Trek Strange New World – The High Country, and others revisiting classic characters, like Star Trek: The Original Series – Harm's Way. In comics, Star Trek had its first-ever comic book crossover event, "Day of Blood." while also continuing its tradition of direct tie-ins with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run.

Things will be a little different for Star Trek on the television front in 2024 due to the strikes that hit Hollywood in 2023, but there's still plenty to look forward to. That includes new Star Trek to watch on television and additional Star Trek stories in print. Here's a rundown of what to look forward to from Star Trek in 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 in April 2024

Star Trek: Discovery says goodbye in 2024. In 2023, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 would be the final season of the show that brought Star Trek into the streaming era. We know that this decision was made only after the season was shot because reshoots were needed to make the season finale feel like a series finale.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is said to be more focused on adventure and exploration than previous seasons of the series. According to its synopsis, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 "will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 also features Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) in recurring guest star roles.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ in April. Star Trek: Discovery's first four seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Netflix

Paramount+ canceled the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy in 2023 and removed all episodes of the show from its library. However, with Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 already in production, Netflix took over hosting the show. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 had its Netflix debut on Christmas Day 2023.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will debut on Netflix at a future date. The new season will feature the return of Robert Picardo as the voice of his Star Trek: Voyager character, the Doctor. It'll also feature the USS Voyager-A. While Netflix hasn't announced an official premiere date for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 yet, the season is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. The main cast features Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Star Trek: Prodigy's recurring voice cast includes newcomers Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum). Robert Beltran also reprises his role as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager, and Billy Campbell plays Thadiun Okona from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Other Star Trek television in 2024?

Star Trek: Discovery is almost certainly going to be the only live-action Star Trek in 2024. Since Star Trek: Picard ended in 2023, Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are the only ongoing live-action Star Trek shows in 2024.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 entered production in Toronto in December. However, given there's an entire season still to shoot and how long Star Trek's VFX-heavy shows take in post-production, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 likely won't debut until 2025.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is also in development, with Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actor and comedian Tawny Newsome contributing to the series. However, given that the series hasn't entered production yet, there's little to no chance of it debuting in 2024.

There is a chance that we get more animated Star Trek with Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5. Paramount+ hasn't announced an official premiere date for the next season of the animated comedy series, but Newsome was already recording lines for the new episodes when ComicBook.com spoke to her in November 2023. A late 2024 debut for the new season on Paramount+ could be possible.

Will there be Star Trek movies in 2024?

It has been eight years since the last Star Trek movie, Star Trek Beyond, opened in theaters. Fans shouldn't expect a new movie in 2024.

Star Trek 4 had been on Paramount's release slate, with Matt Shakman directing. However, Marvel Studios lured Shakman away by offering him the director's chair on its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Paramount subsequently removed Star Trek 4 from its schedule.

There have been few updates on Star Trek 4 since then, though we do know that writer Lindsey Beer has dropped out of the project. For now, Star Trek 4 remains in development.

Paramount+ will get into the Star Trek film business with original, straight-to-streaming projects. The first is Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. The film is unlikely to be released in 2024, but filming begins in January.

What Star Trek comics are coming out in 2024?

IDW Publishing has done a stellar job with the Star Trek license, producing 400+ issues of mostly good Star Trek stories. The company took Star Trek comics to a new level with the launch of the new Star Trek ongoing series in 2022 and its spinoff series, Star Trek: Defiant, in 2023, leading into the "Day of Blood" crossover.

A hardcover collected edition of Star Trek: Day of Blood will go on sale in early 2024, and both Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant are continuing with new arcs. The upcoming Sons of Star Trek series will explore the aftermath of "Day of Blood" through the eyes of Jake Sisko, Nog, and Alexander Rozhenko.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest tie-in story, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run, will end early this year. Fans will likely have to wait for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 before seeing another Strange New Worlds comic, unless IDW comes up with a clever story to help fill the gap between seasons.

Star Trek: Lower Decks got its first comic book miniseries in 2022 and a one-shot tied to "Day of Blood" in 2023 called Star Trek: Day of Blood – Shaxs' Best Day. Star Trek: Lower Decks will return to comics with Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN – Choose Your Own Adventure, an interactive graphic novel from writer Ryan North and artist Chris Fenoglio, the same creative time that worked on the first Star Trek: Lower Decks comics. The graphic novel should be released in 2024.

What Star Trek novels and other books will be released in 2024?

The release of Star Trek novels has slowed in recent years, but there are already three on the schedule for 2024. The first is Star Trek: Picard: Firewall by David Mack, a prequel that will finally reveal how Seven of Nine joined the Fenris Rangers. It releases in February.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Pliable Truths by Dayton Ward will be released in May 2024. In a crossover with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Pliable Truths tells the story of what happened when Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise arrived at Bajor to oversee the Cardassian withdrawal from the planet and from the Terok Nor space station.

Star Trek: Lost to Eternity is a Star Trek "movie era" novel by author Greg Cox. The novel picks up on threads from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, examining the ramifications of Dr. Gillian Armstrong's decision to travel to the future with Captain Kirk and his crew.

There are also a few Star Trek-related non-fiction books scheduled for release in 2024 as well, including the art books Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series in February and The Art of George Wilson in July. Nana Visitor's Star Trek: Open a Channel: A Woman's Trek debuts in March, and Star Trek: The Illustrated Oral History: The Original Cast releases in July.

What else does Star Trek have planned in 2024?

While there are no major video game releases for Star Trek in 2024 (at least none announced as of yet), Star Trek Online will continue to release new updates in the new year. Star Trek mobile games like Star Trek: Fleet Command and Star Trek Timelines will also continue to offer new content.

Star Trek is also expanding into scripted podcasts with the upcoming Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V from Nicholas Meyer. The podcast doesn't have an official release date yet, but it has been in the works for a while now. With less Star Trek television coming in 2024 than in 2023, this might be a good year to release the audio drama.

There are also Star Trek events to look forward to. Paramount+ has made a habit of celebrating First Contact Day on April 5th. We expect they'll do the same this year, likely celebrating the final season of Star Trek: Discovery. There's also Star Trek Day on September 8th. The 2023 celebration was muted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but will likely be lively again in 2024. There are conventions as well, including Creation Entertainment's unofficial STLV: The 58-Year Mission in August.

And, of course, fans never know what might be announced throughout the year. Keep an eye out on ComicBook.com for more Star Trek news.