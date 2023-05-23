Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run Announced

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans won't have to wait long for new adventures after the upcoming second season finale streams on Paramount+. IDW Publishing, which earned Star Trek its first-ever Eisner Awards nominations, is launching its second Star Trek: Strange New Worlds miniseries one week later. After bridging the gap between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first two seasons Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma, IDW will keep the new voyages coming with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run in August. The familiar team of Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson (who tend to script all comics tying into ongoing live-action Star Trek shows) are writing the series, with artist Angel Hernandez (who drew Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' versions of Captain Pike, Mr. Spock, and Number One previously in the Star Trek: Discovery -- Aftermath miniseries) providing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run's visuals. Here's the synopsis for the first issue, via IDW Publishing:

"Come back to Strange New Worlds with a never-before-seen adventure of the hit Paramount+ show! Set course with Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the Scorpius constellation! As they venture into the unknown, the Enterprise crew learn what it truly means to traverse through the strange and unfamiliar when they lose contact with Starfleet and find themselves trapped in unexplored space!"

When is the Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 release date?

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15th. The solicitation information for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds #1, releasing August 23rd, follows.