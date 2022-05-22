Star Trek: Trill Announced

✖

The Trill take the spotlight in the next installment of IDW Publishing's series of Alien Spotlight one-shots, August's Star Trek: Trill. Writer Jody Houser, who contributed to Star Trek: Year Five, and artist Hendry Prasetya team up for the issue, which follows the releases of Star Trek: Klingons and Star Trek: Fregengi. Star Trek: Trill's story follows Vanah, who once applied to be a Trill Symbiont Initiate but has since turned towards research. An experience on a Trill-Federation science mission changes her life, and now she's being followed. Here's the story's official synopsis:

Someone is following Vanah, a research student and ex-applicant to the Trill Symbiont Initiate Program, after a life-changing event on a joint Trill-Federation science expedition. Delve into the world of the Trill in this suspenseful tale of tradition, independence, and survival.

(Photo: Hendry Prasetya, IDW Publishing)

Star Trek's Alien Spotlight is a series of one-shot issues telling tales of the Star Trek iconic alien species. Star Trek: Klingons kicked things off in February. Star Trek: Ferengi followed in April.



"There is no Star Trek without the vast population of alien species calling the universe home," editor Heather Antos said in the press release announcing the project. "From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it's so exciting to delve deep into what makes each of the species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse, or otherwise!"



The Alien Spotlight series offers classic Star Trek storytelling in IDW"s current line of Star Trek offerings. The publisher's biggest current Star Trek project is Star Trek: The Mirror War. The year-long event follows the Enterprise crew of the Mirror Universe and is set to conclude in August. Modern Star Trek fans have had Star Trek: Discovery -- Adventures in the 32nd Century, which will wrap in June. A new Star Trek: Picard series bridging the gap between the Paramount+ show's second and third seasons will launch in August.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Trill? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Trill goes on sale in August. Here's the solicitation information:

(Photo: Retailer incentive cover by Alexandra Beguez, IDW Publishing)