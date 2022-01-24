Star Trek: Discovery’s Adira Gets and Origin Story in Adventures in the 32nd Century

Adira’s origin story will bet old in the second issue of Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century. Announced by IDW Publishing in December, each issue of Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century spotlights a different character from Star Trek: Discovery. Ensign Adira Tal’s story follows one dedicated to Gudge the Cat and precedes stories focused on Lieutenant Keyla Detmer and Science Officer Linus. According to the issue’s synopsis, the tale will reveal more of the events involving both Adira and Gray (who recently got a new lease on life with some ) that eventually led to Adira joining Discovery’s crew.

Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson are writing the series, having worked together on IDW’s previous Star Trek: Discovery comics, The Light of Kahless, Succession, and Aftermath. Angel Hernandez, known for his work on some of those Discovery comics and Star Trek / Green Lantern: The Spectrum War and Star Trek: Manifest Destiny, provides the series’ artwork.

“Discovery‘s arrival in the 32nd century opens up a whole new universe of adventure for the crew, from the feline to the Saurian. It’s a blast telling stories eight hundred years in the future of Star Trek, where we really have never been before, exploring different facets of their lives,” Johnson said while announcing the series.

“It’s no secret that Star Trek: Discovery‘s television series has an amazing cast of characters, and being able to translate those characters and their stories into the comics is a real treat for not only the fans, but also us as well,” said editor Heather Antos. “Diving deeper into Queen Grudge’s mind, to Adira’s relationship with Gray and more, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century gives readers an incredibly detailed perspective of these fan-favorite characters.”

Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century #2 arrives in stores in April.

Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century is currently the third Star Trek project at IDW Publishing. The event series Star Trek: The Mirror War is presently ongoing. The Star Trek: Alien Spotlight series of one-shots will launch in February.