Star Trek: Ferengi Announced

Star Trek’s Ferengi get the spotlight in April’s Star Trek: Ferengi one-shot. Written by Christina Rice with art by Andy Price, Star Trek: Ferengi is the second release in IDW Publishing’s Alien Spotlight revival. Fans recently got a glimpse at the Ferengi in the 32nd century in Star Trek: Discovery. IDW’s one-shot turns back the clock to focus on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s beloved Ferengi family: Quark, Rom, and their “moogie” Ishka. The issue sees Quark and Rom adjusting to Ishka’s push for women’s rights in overtly patriarchal Ferengi society. That brings them back to the Ferengi homeworld, Ferenginar. Here’s the story’s synopsis:

“Dive deeper into the world of Star Trek with another extra-long issue focusing on the memorable aliens of the franchise!This month: Follow Quark on an unforgettable adventure to Ferenginar, where mother, brother, and brother challenge the very core beliefs of Ferengi culture. Witness Ferengi history change forever in this can’t-miss issue!”

Star Trek’s Alien Spotlight is a series of one-shot issues telling tales of the Star Trek iconic alien species. Star Trek: Klingons kicks things off in February.

“There is no Star Trek without the vast population of alien species calling the universe home,” editor Heather Antos said in the press release announcing the project. “From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it’s so exciting to delve deep into what makes each of the species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse, or otherwise!”

The Alien Spotlight series offers classic Star Trek storytelling in IDW"s current Star Trek line.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Ferengi? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Ferengi goes on sale in April.