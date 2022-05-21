✖

While Star Trek fans eagerly await Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, bringing back Star Trek: The Next Generation's cast, IDW Publishing has announced Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer, a new miniseries taking place after Picard's second season. Picard co-creator Kirsten Beyer re-teams with veteran Star Trek comics writer Mike Johnson (the same duo who wrote the Star Trek: Picard -- No Man's Land audio drama in the gap between the show's first two seasons ) to write the series. Star Trek comics staple Angel Hernandez draws the three-issue tale, which sees Jean-Luc Picard back aboard the ship that bears his first command's name, the USS Stargazer. Here's the synopsis for the first issue:

Embark on a never-before-seen journey set between seasons two and three of the Paramount+ hit series Star Trek: Picard! After a tantalizing offer to return among the stars arises, Captain Jean Luc-Picard takes to the bridge of the USS Stargazer. But when trouble rears its head on a once peaceful, pre-warp planet from his past, Picard enlists the help of an old friend.

(Photo: Cover A by Angel Hernandez, IDW Publishing)

Cristobal Rios had been in command of the USS Stargazer when Picard's second season began. However, with Rios choosing to stay in the past in Picard's second season finale, the ship is without a captain unless Starfleet decides to make Picard's field commission of Seven of Nine permanent, and Seven chooses to accept. But for this mission, it sounds like Jean-Luc himself is once again in command of the Stargazer.

Picard served aboard the Constellation-class Stargazer, with its distinctive four-nacelle design, for 22 years before transferring to the Enterprise. During his time commanding the Stargazer, Picard first deployed the "Picard maneuver" during a battle with the Ferengi. This Stargazer is a different ship entirely, but as Picard's second season made clear, it still carries the weight of history and some familiar design elements, namely those four nacelles.

The synopsis also teases some returning elements from Picard's history. What pre-warp planet could he be revisiting? And could this friend he's reaching out to be Seven, one of the former Enterprise crew, or someone else? When Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1 goes on sale in August, fans will find out. Here's the solicitation information.

(Photo: Cover B by Megan Levens, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Retailer incentive cover by Liana Kangas, IDW Publishing)