‘Star Trek: Voyager: Architects of Infinity’ Preview Released

The crew of the USS Voyager is back in action in Star Trek: Voyager: Architects of Infinity, the new novel from Kirsten Beyer.

Simon & Schuster released a new excerpt from the novel’s audiobook release, narrated by January LaVoy. The excerpt finds Captain Chakotay checking on the status Voyager’s chief engineer, who is going in for surgery. You can listen to the excerpt from the book’s second chapter above.

StarTrek.com also released an interview with LaVoy, in which she reveals a bit about the new novel:

“It felt like watching a super long episode,” LaVoy says of the novel, “and I mean super long like in a really good way, like when you’re watching a great episode and you wish it were longer. It’s kind of like that. The arc of it, I felt all of the span of the emotions that I that I feel watching a really great Star Trek episode. And what’s cool about it is that it brings all of these different crews from these different ships together and one of these sort of underlying stories is about how we position ourselves amidst the people we’re supposed to be collaborating with and what our personal strengths and weaknesses are and how they affect the larger mission, which I think is an interesting question for us to be asking ourselves in the world right now.

Here’s Simon and Schuster’s synopsis for Star Trek: Voyager: Architects of Infinity:

“In Architects of Infinity… As the Federation Starship Voyager continues to lead the Full Circle Fleet in its exploration of the Delta Quadrant, Admiral Kathryn Janeway remains concerned about the Krenim Imperium and its ability to rewrite time to suit its whims. At Captain Chakotay’s suggestion, however, she orders the fleet to focus its attention on a unique planet in a binary system, where a new element has been discovered. Several biospheres exist on this otherwise uninhabitable world, each containing different atmospheres and features that argue that other sentient beings once resided on the surface. Janeway hopes that digging into an old-fashioned scientific mystery will lift the crews’ morale, but she soon realizes that the secrets buried on this world may be part of a much larger puzzle—one that points to the existence of a species whose power to reshape the galaxy might dwarf even that of the Krenim.

Meanwhile, Lieutenants Nancy Conlon and Harry Kim continue to struggle with the choices related to Conlon’s degenerative condition. Full Circle’s medical staff discovers a potential solution, but complications will force a fellow officer intent on aiding Conlon to confront her people’s troubled past and her own future in ways she never imagined…”

Star Trek: Voyager: Architects of Infinity is on sale now.