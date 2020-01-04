Star Wars: The Clone Wars Disney+ Release Date Finally Revealed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Seven has a premiere date. A new promotional video on the official Disney website reveals that the show's final season will come to Disney+ on February 17th. Lucasfilm announced the new season at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. In 2019, it confirmed a February release on Disney+. Now fans know when the show's final act will begin. The series began with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars theatrical film in 2008. That film served as the series pilot. The computer-animated show continued for five seasons on Cartoon Network. Netflix picked up the series for its sixth season, dubbed "The Lost Missions," which debuted in 2014. The Clone Wars Legacy project followed. It consisted of comics, novels, and animatronics based on unfinished Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes.

George Lucas created Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Director/producer Dave Filoni has overseen the series since its start. He announced the seventh season at Comic-Con and is looking forward to finishing what he and Lucas began over a decade ago.

"Personally, it’s very rewarding," he told the official Star Wars website following the announcement. "Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well."

The Clone Wars revival follows a fan campaign to see the story finished. Some Star Wars fans credit the animated series with redeeming the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series added new depth to its characters and revealed the personal cost of the war Darth Sidious orchestrated. The series also introduced Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan, Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite character who leaves the Jedi Order at the end of the show's sixth season. She reemerged in Star Wars Rebels, the spiritual successor to Clone Wars, as a rogue Jedi fighting as part of the rebellion against the Empire.

"I think the variety of stories was a big part of it," Filoni said of the show's lasting appeal. "You also can’t underestimate how important it was that so many people grew up with the show. Clone Wars was a piece of Star Wars that older fans might have, initially, not taken seriously because it was animated, but that wasn’t a barrier for kids. They loved the clones and identified with them. Ahsoka gave kids a character that was like them — someone their age that was experiencing life’s challenges and learning along the way. Plus, having a new episode each week really allowed us to explore what was going on with the new and legacy characters in a dynamic way, including Anakin and Obi-Wan. I think the stories left an indelible impression and, of course, George knew it would. He always knew."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Seven comes to Disney+ on February 17th.