Star Wars Day 2024 Galaxy's Edge Roleplay Collection Includes Cloaks, Tunics, and Jackets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's next big merch drop in celebration of Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2024 is here, and it's all about Galaxy's Edge roleplay gear for adults. Pieces in the collection include a Padmé Amidala Coak, Princess Leia Dress, Saber Trainer Tunic, and a Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket.

Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the new items. If you see something you like, you can get your order in here at the Disney Store now with prices that range from $69.99 to $149.99. Note that the Disney Store offers free shipping on orders over $75.

Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults - $149.99: "Get into character as you prepare for an epic Star Wars adventure. Based on Padmé Amidala's cloak as seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and displayed at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this dramatic flowing outfit features an oversized pleated hood so you'll feel like royalty on your exciting Star Wars mission."

- $149.99: "Get into character as you prepare for an epic Star Wars adventure. Based on Padmé Amidala's cloak as seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and displayed at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this dramatic flowing outfit features an oversized pleated hood so you'll feel like royalty on your exciting Star Wars mission." Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults - $149.99: "Based on the stately long jacket worn by Senator Bail Organa's security aide, its construction, color, and greeblie are inspired by the original piece at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives."



- $149.99: "Based on the stately long jacket worn by Senator Bail Organa's security aide, its construction, color, and greeblie are inspired by the original piece at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives." Princess Leia Dress for Adults – $129.99: "Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and simulated leather belt you'll feel like royalty on your epic Star Wars mission."

– $129.99: "Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and simulated leather belt you'll feel like royalty on your epic Star Wars mission." Saber Trainer Tunic for Adults – $69.99: "Inspired by the Saber Trainer uniform, this detailed cosplay outfit will transform you into the role of the expert wielder of a Lightsaber as you become the hero of your exciting Star Wars mission."

The Disney Store has a secret Order 54 page that teases the other items that will be available for the Star Wars Day. Look for the Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set, The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary collection, the Tatooine Collection and more. Also, make sure to get ready for the slate of Star Wars Day LEGO releases that will drop on May 1st. .

Of course, fans can expect a lot more Star Wars products to be unveiled over the next couple of weeks as part of the May the 4th festivities. Stay tuned to ComicBook's Gear section for updates.

Things have been especially exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details about The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and the Star Wars: Outlaws video game. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.