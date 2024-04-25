Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Shares How She Decided to Return

Daisy Ridley first played Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, and returned to the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seemed the star was finished with the franchise until fans were surprised by the announcement that she would be getting her own solo film. The news came during last year's Star Wars Celebration, and it was revealed the project would be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who teased the movie will be "something very special." Since the movie was announced, Ridley has provided various teases. In a new interview with Empire, Ridley revealed how she decided to return to Star Wars.

"It wasn't a difficult decision," Ridley explained. "I didn't say yes right away, Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] was like, 'Take as long as you need.' It was actually really funny, on the way there [to meet Kennedy], I was on the phone to my best friend and he goes, 'Oh my God, Dais, imagine if they're doing a Rey TV show.' And I was like, 'Nah, we're literally just going for breakfast.' And then I called him and I was like, 'You will never guess what.'"

"Why wouldn't I [do it]?" she added. "Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people. It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character – like, can I even remember how to play her? It's an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what's changed for me and what's changed for her."

"I honestly have no idea," she added when asked about her hopes for Rey's arc. "I know the story beats, but other than that, I'm not sure what it's going to be. But I'm reading a script next month. I'm curious about it all."

"Coming in a bit more eyes wide open, I suppose I feel more like I'm owning it," Ridley continued. "I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I'm an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I've had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it's a different thing this time. There's just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn't excited, I wouldn't have done it. It feels like a great thing to be part of."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars.