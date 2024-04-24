First Star Wars Celebration 2025 Merch Released

The first merchandise for next year's Star Wars Celebration is now available to preview. The big convention for everything Star Wars is taking place in Japan, and will surely bring announcements and surprises about upcoming Star Wars TV and movie projects. Past events have featured trailers for things like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, so there should be a lot to look forward to. And if you're a Star Wars fan who likes to pick up paraphernalia for the events you attend, then the new items for Star Wars Japan 2025 will be must-haves.

StarWars.com revealed the first look at pre-sale apparel and other items featuring the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art and logo. Some of the merchandise featured includes t-shirts, ballcaps, pins, tote bags, hand fans, and more. Many of the products have English and Japanese logo text on them. The Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art has Darth Vader front and center, which also has the Rising Sun of the Japanese flag and Mount Fuji on it. T-shirts come in men's and women's sizes.

When does Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 take place?

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2nd, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3rd, at 8 a.m. JST. along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration.

"Star Wars Celebration will come to Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan on April 18-20, 2025. Star Wars Celebration is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged – all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars galaxy. Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 PM EDT (US Time) / Friday, May 3 at 8:00 AM JST (Japan Time)," the official account for Star Wars shared on YouTube when it released a teaser for Star Wars Celebration.

Two of the major milestones for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 include the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You can take a look at some of the merchandise available for pre-sale below.