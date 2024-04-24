Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Featurette Celebrates Film's Return to Theaters

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was released in theaters on May 19, 1999, which means its 25th anniversary is less than a month away. It was previously announced that the prequel film will be heading back to theaters in honor of its upcoming anniversary, starting May 3rd. The re-release will also feature a special sneak peek at the upcoming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte. This week, the official social media accounts for Star Wars released a new featurette in honor of The Phantom Menace.

"Every generation has a legend... #ThePhantomMenace returns to theaters May 3rd," @StarWars shared on Twitter. You can check out the new featurette below:

Every generation has a legend...#ThePhantomMenace returns to theaters May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/X1t5GTP8OM — Star Wars (@starwars) April 23, 2024

The Skywalker Saga Returns To Theaters:

While fans will get multiple opportunities to watch The Phantom Menace on the big screen next month, there will also be a chance to watch the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters. StarWars.com previously revealed fans can watch the entire Skywalker Saga on May 4th only.

"Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day," StarWars.com shared. "This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings," the site added. "Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET."

Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Place Mace Windu Again:

While Mace Windu technically died in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, his body was never shown, and Samuel L. Jackson believes the character is still alive. In fact, the actor has said many times that he wants to play the character again, especially after Ewan McGregor returned to play the titular character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"HE'S NOT DEAD!!!" Samuel L. Jackson insisted to Empire Magazine when asked what his take is the character's current status in Star Wars canon.

Back in 2022, Jackson was asked by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a Windu return.

"Definitely," Jackson replied. "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars... The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up."

The Phantom Menace hits theaters on May 3rd.